Cate Blanchett set to return to theatre with ‘The Seagull’

Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett is set to return to theatre in Anton Chekhov’s play “The Seagull” in London.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Adapted and directed by Duncan Macmillan and Thomas Ostermeier, the play will mark the actress’s return to the stage for the first time in six years, according to a US media outlet.

The last time Blanchett performed on stage was in 2019 before the Covid pandemic struck. She appeared in “When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other” at London’s National Theatre.

In the upcoming play, Blanchett will appear as Arkadina at the Barbican Theatre in London for six weeks from February next year.

Read more: Cate Blanchett’s dress at Cannes sparks Palestine solidarity debate

Tom Burke will join the Hollywood actress in their performance in ‘The Seagull’ after the two recently wrapped Steven Soderbergh’s film “Black Bag,” set to hit theatres in 2025.

Thomas Ostermeier expressed excitement over Cate Blanchett’s upcoming return to the stage after six years.

“I have known and admired Cate for many years, and to see her on stage is always a privilege. I am thrilled that we will make our first artistic collaboration with this production of The Seagull at the Barbican, and that London will experience this once-in-a-generation actress in one of the greatest theatrical roles of Arkadina. I’m also very pleased to be forging a new artistic relationship with Tom Burke, who will play the role of Trigorin,” he added.

Anton Chekhov’s ‘The Seagull’ is believed to be the first of his four major plays.

The play tells the story of a middle-aged actress, Arkadina, her lover Trigorin, a successful writer, her writer son Konstantin and a young aspiring actress named Nina whom Konstantin is in love with.

After the four characters arrive at her family’s country estate for the weekend, Arkadina is forced to deal with her son who remains in his mother’s shadow, along with Nina’s romantic interest in her partner Trigorin.