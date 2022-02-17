CCTV footage: Thief uses child as a cover while lifting bike in Karachi

Karachi: In a recent bike-lifting incident in Gulistan-Johar- block 4, a thief was seen to be using a child as a cover to avoid suspicions.

In a recent incident, the CCTV footage of a robbery showed a 12-13 years old boy dressed in a pant and a shirt accompanying a bike thief.

The CCTV shows the bike lifter unlocking the bike and then calling upon the child to stand beside him, the child held a shopping bag on his shoulder as they sat on the bike and escaped.

According to police sources, an FIR has been registered and they have initiated the investigation with the help of the CCTV footage.

The thief possibly kept the child with him to avoid suspicions, the boy could most probably be his son, said the police.

Despite the new Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon’s claims to control street crime, the city has witnessed a surge in cases of bike-lifting and mobile snatching.

