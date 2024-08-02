Check online status of private housing projects in Lahore [LDA illegal societies list]

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) responsible to oversee new planned development in Lahore, Punjab, is also regulates and issues permits for new construction, private housing projects, private homes, and commercial developments within the city.

Private companies operating housing societies must register with the LDA by adhering to requirements, including Master Plan laws.

The LDA actively takes action against illegally constructed societies to protect citizens from losing their hard-earned money.

The LDA time to time updates the list of illegal housing societies in the city, and citizens can access this information online through the LDA’s official website.

How to Check the Status of Housing Societies in Lahore?

Citizens need to visit the official website of LDA official website where they will find an option regarding list of illegal housing societies.

As you the land on the page of illegal housing societies, you just need to enter the name of the society to get information about its latest status.

Click here to check the complete list of the illegal housing societies.