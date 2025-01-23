‘Chhaava’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal essays a Maratha king in his first period drama

Maddock Films, the production banner of Bollywood A-lister Vicky Kaushal’s much-anticipated historical epic ‘Chhaava’, has finally unveiled the action-packed official trailer of the film.

The three-minute-long trailer video of the Vicky Kaushal-led period drama ‘Chhaava’, co-starring South starlet Rashmika Mandanna and Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna, was released on Wednesday.

Kaushal’s on-screen portrayal of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj – who took the throne after the death of his father and the founder of the empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – impressed his fans with his impactful dialogue delivery as well as action-packed war sequences against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Khanna).

Mandanna essays Sambhaji’s wife Maharani Yesubai in the film.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna headlining the ensemble cast, it also features Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Diana Penty and Pradeep Rawat.

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar helmed the direction of ‘Chhaava’ and also co-wrote the title, based on Indian novelist Shivaji Sawant’s novel of the same name, whereas, producer Dinesh Vijan backs the historical drama under his banner Maddock Films.

After being delayed from the initial release slate of last December, ‘Chhaava’ is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14.

