Committee for talks with PTI to be formed soon: Rana Sanaullah

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs said that political issues can be resolved with political dialogue, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to media PML-N leader said that the prime minister has invited the opposition for dialogue on the floor of the house definitely with the party leader’s permission and taking the establishment onboard.

He said the court decision with regard to 190 million pounds case wouldn’t have any impact over the dialogue.

Rana Sanaullah said that the Speaker has contacted the prime minister, and a committee will be constituted within a day or two for talks. “The PTI’s committee has been in touch with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq,” he added.

Federal adviser also said that the meeting held with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a conducive atmosphere. “Sourness has ended and the issue of Madari law will be resolved amicably in next two to four days”.

Rana Sanaullah earlier said that the decision regarding the seminaries bill will not be decided on the streets, but through negotiations between concerned parties.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is willing to listen and engage in dialogue

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s approach to the issue has been positive and open to understanding,” Rana Sanaullah added.

