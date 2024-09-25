Police constable who ‘killed’ female colleague makes shocking revelations

LAHORE: A police constable has been arrested allegedly for murdering a female colleague in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The arrested accused confessed to the crime, revealing his motive, the police said

According to details, Farooq was apprehended in connection with the murder of Lady Constable Soman Bibi, and a case has been registered at Harbanspura Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Investigation said that there are two other suspects nominated in the case, Tahir and Hamza, who are currently at large and being sought by the police.

In his statement to the police, apprehended accused Farooq admitted that he was in love with Soman Bibi and wanted to marry her. However, the lady constable was planning to marry someone else after a long-standing relationship with Farooq.

Being in the same occupation, both Farooq and Soman Bibi were stationed at the police lines, and they were assigned duty at Manawan Police Station on the day of the incident.

The tragic event of the attack on Soman Bibi unfolded near an under-construction police station in Harbanspura, where two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire, resulting in the death of a lady constable. Soman Bibi was 26 years old and was serving in the Anti-Riot Force (ARF).

Further investigation revealed that Farooq was the perpetrator, according to police officials, Soman Bibi arrived at the scene on a motorcycle with Farooq. An argument ensued between them, during which Farooq assaulted Soman Bibi in a nearby park.

Local residents intervened and asked Farooq to apologise as per the local norms. In response, Farooq fired shots into the air, dispersing the crowd. After the crowd had dispersed, Farooq shot Soman Bibi multiple times, leading to her death. The police are continuing their search for the other suspects, Tahir and Hamza, as the investigation progresses.