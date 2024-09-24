Social Media influencer arrested for using fake vehicle number in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested a TikToker for affixing a fake number plate on his vehicle and registered a case against him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the accused at Defense Police Station based on a complaint by ASI Khalid Mehmood.

The TikToker Nadeem Mubarak, known as Nadeem Nani Wala had placed a fake number plate, “IK 804,” on his vehicle, which is a violation of the law.

The police emphasized that using fake number plates is not only illegal but also poses serious risks.

Such actions can lead to legal consequences, including fines or arrest, and can facilitate illegal activities, adding to societal instability.

Authorities urge citizens to follow the proper procedures for vehicle registration and number plates by contacting the relevant authorities to avoid legal trouble and ensure compliance with the law.