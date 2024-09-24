web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

Social Media influencer arrested for using fake vehicle number in Lahore

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested a TikToker for affixing a fake number plate on his vehicle and registered a case against him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the accused at Defense Police Station based on a complaint by ASI Khalid Mehmood.

The TikToker Nadeem Mubarak, known as Nadeem Nani Wala had placed a fake number plate, “IK 804,” on his vehicle, which is a violation of the law.

The police emphasized that using fake number plates is not only illegal but also poses serious risks.

Such actions can lead to legal consequences, including fines or arrest, and can facilitate illegal activities, adding to societal instability.

Authorities urge citizens to follow the proper procedures for vehicle registration and number plates by contacting the relevant authorities to avoid legal trouble and ensure compliance with the law.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.