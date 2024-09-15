Constitutional amendment delayed due to prolong discussions: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar emphasized the gravity of the ongoing constitutional amendment process, stating that the amendments are critical and require thorough consultation with stakeholders, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media, Tarar explained that the delay in presenting the amendments is solely due to the extensive discussions with all political stakeholders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“The progress related to the constitutional amendments will be shared with the nation,” said Tarar.

He stressed that efforts are being made to reach a consensus, with the aim of introducing reforms that will benefit the public and improve Pakistan’s justice system.

“Discussions are underway with constitutional experts from all parties, and each clause of the proposed amendments is being carefully reviewed”, Tarar said.

Tarar expressed optimism that the amendments, once finalized, will enhance the lives of all Pakistanis. “It is our duty to act out legislation that is good for the people,” he added.

The Information Minister also highlighted that the current delay is part of the natural process of consultation, and once the talks are concluded, the amendments will be brought forward.

“We don’t want to present the draft prematurely and create confusion. The issue is complex, and consultations are necessary to remove any confusion,” Tarar said.

He assured the public that efforts are being made to make significant progress on the constitutional amendments soon, but noted that this is not an instant process.

“It’s not like pressing a button and the amendment approves; the situation is evolving moment by moment,” he concluded.