Constitutional amendments: Federal cabinet to meet again today

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to meet today (Saturday) to mull the much-hyped 26th constitutional amendment, ARY News reported.

The government and opposition members unanimously approved the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment on Friday.

Syed Khursheed Shah, the chairman of the special parliamentary committee formed to deliberate the proposed constitutional amendments, said that it approved the draft ‘unanimously

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Amir Dogar who is also a member of the committee; however, denied Syed Khursheed Shah’s claim and said that the draft was not passed unanimously as he opposed the same.

The committee held its meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, PTI’s Amir Dogar, Jamiat Ulame-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Shahida Akhtar Ali, Irfan Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Syed Aminul Haq of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and PPP’s Raja Pervez Ashraf and Sherry Rehman, Chaudhry Salik Hussain of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and others.

The proposed draft will be presented in Senate for approval of approved by cabinet.

The Senate, whose session was to resume at 12:30pm according to Radio Pakistan, is also yet to convene.

On Oct 17, PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F agreed on the proposed constitutional amendments pertaining to judicial reforms after hours-long meeting at the Jati Umra in Lahore.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while speaking to newsmen after the meeting.

The bigwigs of PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F held a detailed discussion on the proposed 26th constitutional amendment.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned of halting talks with the government on the proposed constitutional amendment draft amid ‘pressure’ on their members.

Talking to the media along with PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders in Islamabad late on Thursday, the JUI-F chief said: “We are engaging with the government with absolute open-heartedness.”

Sadly, we are receiving reports of pressure being exerted on their members, and both PTI and BNP members are being intimidated.

“If these tactics continue, they will be compelled to stop negotiations,” cautioned Fazlur Rehman.