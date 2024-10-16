Constitutional Amends: Nawaz to host dinner to Fazl, Bilawal today

LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif will host dinner to the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and JUI head Fazlur Rehman at Jati Umra on Wednesday (today).

JUI chief has reached Lahore to hold meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss over the constitutional amendments under consideration.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reached over an agreement on constitutional amendments following their four-hour long meeting in Karachi yesterday.

Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a joint presser in Karachi announced their agreement over proposed amendments in constitution.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that his party and PPP have agreed on the draft of constitutional amendments, hailing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the consensus.

“I will meet Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday (today),” Fazlur Rehman added.

Bilawal said that the PML-N will also be invited to support the draft fuinalised by the JUI-F and the PPP. “We will try to include PML-N in this consensus,” Bhutto Zardari said, emphasising that the agreement between PPP and JUI-F will be the stepping stone for future negotiations.

“Hopefully our draft of amendments will be passed from the house with consensus,” PPP leader said.

JUI leader said that he will also meet the PTI’s leadership. “We will try utmost to table a unanimous draft of amendment”.

The JUI leader ducked a question, when a newsman asked, “If they have agreed over the constitutional court or the constitutional bench”.