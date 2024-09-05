Corruption of Rs 520mln unearth at Larkana’s Chandka Hospital

LARKANA: An investigation has been initiated into the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 520 million at Chandka Medical College Hospital located in Larkana city of Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Larkana is probing the former Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr. Gulzar Tanyu, over corruption charges linked to the purchase of hospital machinery back in 2022.

Sources close to the development revealed that the former MS of Chandka Medical College Hospital, Dr. Gulzar Tanyu, has paid an advance amount of more than Rs 520 million to various companies in June 2022.

The Anti-Corruption officials found irregularities as the machinery that was supposedly purchased is not being found inside the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, the evidence of financial irregularities has been gathered, and the health department has requested records related to contracts, purchases, and expenses for the years 2021 to 2023.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Dr. Tanyu remains in service as the Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) of Chandka Hospital.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to uncover further details in this high-profile corruption case.