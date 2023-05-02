CTD arrests outlawed TTP terrorist in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

According to CTD officials, the terrorist Imad Ali Pathan is a resident of Islamabad. He was arrested from the Pakpattan Canal nursery forest.

The Counter Terrorism Department also recovered a detonator, two hand grenades and explosives from the possession of the terrorist.

Furthermore, the CTD Sahiwal registered a terrorism case against the terrorist.

Earlier, the CTD Punjab police claimed to have killed two terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a shootout.

The terrorists were planning an attack on law enforcement agencies when they were neutralized, the CTD spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the department relayed that the CTD personnel carried out an overnight search operation in Rajanpur, Punjab.

Terrorists opened fire at the personnel and in a retaliatory fire two TTP terrorists were killed, while three others fled the area by taking advantage of the night, the spokesperson said. The killed terrorists were identified as Ilyas and Irfanullah.

