Man arrested for extorting doctors using ‘D Company’ name

HYDERABAD: Police have arrested a man for allegedly extorting money from doctors using the name of the notorious Indian underworld group “D Company,” ARY News reported.

According to reports, the suspect identified as Muzfar Ahmed Sindhu, associated with the medicine business, had detailed information about doctors and used this to blackmail them. He would make threatening calls, using a woman’s mobile number, demanding extortion money from doctors.

Multiple well-known doctors filed complaints against him, resulting in cases being registered at various police stations, including Qasimabad, Cantt, and Hatri. The charges include extortion and threats to life.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case, and more details are expected to emerge.

“D Company” refers to a notorious underworld syndicate led by the infamous gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Originally based in Mumbai, India, the group is involved in a wide range of illegal activities, including extortion, drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and money laundering.

The organization gained global infamy due to its links with terrorist groups and involvement in various nefarious activities. Despite being designated a terrorist group, D Company continues to operate from undisclosed locations.

Similarly, on December 15, a Chinese company working on the Indus Highway in Kashmore-Kandhkot received an extortion demand by a notorious dacoit.

According to details, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation after receiving the ‘extortion chit’ informed the Sindh government about the issue.

The letter revealed that Bandit Budhal contacted the project manager of the Chinese company via phone and demanded Rs5 million, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle.

The letter further stated that the bandit threatened harm to the workers if the demands were not met.

The company has also notified the SSP Kashmore and the Deputy Commissioner about the threats.

The Chinese company, in its letter, expressed dissatisfaction with the local administration, stating that authorities have failed to provide adequate protection.