Daniel Craig’s blunt response to James Bond replacement goes viral

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig’s blunt response to a question regarding the next James Bond actor has gone viral on social media.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a sitting with Variety, the actor was asked about who should play the iconic spy role after he stopped playing it following 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

“If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?” the publication asked, which prompted Daniel Craig to laugh and respond: “I don’t care.”

The Hollywood actor began playing Agent 007 in 2006’s “Casino Royale” and went on to appear in four more movies till ‘No Time to Die.’

In a 2022 interview, Daniel Craig said that he had no regrets about leaving the action franchise.

“I had an incredibly fortunate 17 years of my life making this. I literally want to spend the next 20 years of my life trying to unhook it all and try and put it into a place because it was incredible. I left it where I wanted it to be. And that I was given the chance to do that with the last movie,” the Hollywood star added.

Read more: ‘The Day of the Jackal’ star Eddie Redmayne breaks silence on James Bond comparisons

Meanwhile, not much is known about the next title of ‘James Bond,’ its lead and how producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson would follow up Daniel Craig’s stint in the five movies.

Earlier this year, reports said that the makers of the franchise have offered English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, best known for essaying Marvel’s character Pietro Maximoff in ‘Avengers’, to step into the shoes of Craig as the British agent in a tuxedo.

According to reports, Aaron Taylor-Johnson did not accept it yet but would sign the contract, and the film was scheduled to go on the floors this year.

However, neither the Hollywood actor nor the ‘James Bond’ franchise producers confirmed or denied the reports.