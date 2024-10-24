web analytics
‘The Day of the Jackal’ star Eddie Redmayne breaks silence on James Bond comparisons

By Web Desk
Oscar and BAFTA-winning English actor Eddie Redmayne has addressed the comparisons drawn between 007 agent James Bond and his character in the upcoming spy thriller series ‘The Day of the Jackal’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After being compared to the beloved British agent James Bond, for his role as a professional assassin in the forthcoming TV series ‘The Day of The Jackal’, seasoned actor Eddie Redmayne, who also serves as an executive producer on the title, said he is ‘flattered’ to be mentioned alongside, however, the tuxedo-clad agent role is not what he would personally consider to do in his career.

“Whenever anyone brings out the James Bond thing, it’s deeply flattering, but I love watching the Bond movies, and I don’t want to see me in the Bond movies,” Redmayne said at the London premiere of the series. “I want to see someone else in the Bond movies.”

“I grew up on this. I grew up on the original Day of the Jackal, Edward Fox. There was a kind of like casual, ruthless, debonair quality to him, the kind of peacocking thing that I loved, and also the shape-shifting quality that kind of defines him as a character. So I feel pretty thrilled to have got to play this guy,” he added.

Ronan Bennett, who penned the screenplay for the latest TV adaptation, chimed in saying, “We all love Bond, but it’s heightened. It’s not really real. What I’ve tried to do here, and what I think Eddie has excelled in, has been portraying a real person with a real hinterland, a real backstory, and keeping the character grounded in a reality.”

“Bond is escapism, and this has thrilling elements and all the rest of it, but it’s grounded in reality. So that I would say would be the difference. Eddie would be a great Bond, I’ve got no doubt,” Bennett explained.

Also Read: Netflix user ‘chilled to the core’ watching Anna Kendrick’s thriller

Directed by Brian Kirk, the modern-day retelling of Frederick Forsyth’s same-titled novel ‘The Day of The Jackal’, which was previously adapted into the acclaimed political thriller back in 1973, stars Redmayne along with Lashana Lynch and Úrsula Corberó.

The 10-part series will start streaming on Peacock on November 7, whereas, the viewers outside of the U.S. will be able to watch the spy thriller on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

