Dark Web: Startling revelations about leaked videos

ARY News host and investigative journalist Iqrarul Hasan has uncovered how the dark web can exploit our data by using applications and filters obtained from various links taken from different sources.

When applications are installed, they typically request permission to access gallery data and other control features. This can result in unauthorised use of personal data by unknown parties.

Iqrarul Hasan has disclosed how the dark web can exploit our data, with personal images potentially being misused for malicious purposes.

He advised that unnecessary or unimportant applications should be avoided. Removing non-essential items from one’s mobile gallery can reduce the likelihood of data compromise.

The prominent journalist also stressed the importance of using mobile cameras judiciously and safeguarding the data stored in galleries. If there is no sensitive content in one’s gallery, the chances of data theft by hackers diminish significantly.

In the ARY News morning show Bakhabar Savera, Iqrarul Hasan mentioned that hackers could steal data and manipulate it for nefarious purposes after editing.

He further noted that his team has received thousands of messages concerning data leaks from personal devices. Out of every 1,000 messages, approximately 980 are from individuals whose data has been compromised, leading to blackmail situations where they seek assistance.

The anchor highlighted that women are particularly targeted, although men also fall victim to such blackmail schemes.

He pointed out that loan-providing applications have also become problematic. Despite actions taken by the State Bank of Pakistan, these applications continue to operate their call centers and manage systems.

According to the journalist, numerous incidents of suicide have been reported, often involving blackmail from these loan apps.

Iqrarul Hasan remarked that individuals who provide photocopies of their national identity cards to banks or courts are at risk, as such information is frequently sold.

Hasan went on to add that fraudsters reportedly capture individuals’ thumbprints on silicone pads, which can subsequently be utilised for illicit purposes, significantly impacting the banking system.