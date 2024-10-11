Dasu dam attack: Two key terrorists killed during fleeing attempt

DASU: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed two key terrorists who were the mastermind of the Dasu Dam attack, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD spokesperson stated that the terrorists identified as Muhammad Hasnain and Muhammad Ayaz were being transported from Sahiwal prison due to a threat alert when unknown terrorists attacked the convoy.

During the attack, the convicted terrorists attempted to flee with the terrorists but were shot dead during the attempt.

The spokesperson said that CTD officials and police personnel remained safe, and three other accused in another prison van also survived the attack.

Earlier, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist Muhammad Tariq Rafiq, believed to be responsible for the 2021 Dasu attack, was killed in Afghanistan’s Kunar.

Tariq, who is a member of TTP, is the main brains behind the suicide bombing that killed nine 13 people including Chinese workers near Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 14, 2021.

It is being reported that Rafiq, also known as Button Kharab, was killed near Paich Dara, Kunar Province, Afghanistan.

Dasu bus attack probe

At least nine Chinese and three Pakistani nationals lost their lives in the bus attack in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan authorities conducted thorough investigations of the incident and shared the findings with the Chinese side at every stage.

According to the Foreign Office, the network involved in the terrorist attack was supported and facilitated by RAW-NDS nexus in Afghanistan.

The planning for the terrorist attack was done in Afghanistan, with the provision of material support as well. The vehicle used in VBIED attack was brought from Afghanistan to Pakistan, stated FO.

The suicide bomber, Khalid Sheikh, was trained in Afghanistan and brought to Pakistan to carry out the attack.

Last year, an anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad handed over death sentences to two accused in Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) terrorist attack case, which killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers.

The anti-terrorism court handed over death sentences on 13-counts to each of two accused – identified as Muhammad Hasnain alias Zawan Mama and Muhammad Ayaz alias Janbaz – in Dasu terror attack.