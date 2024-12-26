Deepika Padukone to have a cameo in Ranbir, Alia’s ‘Love & War’

Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone is reportedly all set to reunite with seasoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for a cameo appearance in his star-studded ‘Love & War’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media, Deepika Padukone, who has collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on blockbusters like ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’, is all set to reunite with the veteran filmmaker after six years, making a cameo appearance in his next project, ‘Love & War’, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

More details about her role are yet to revealed.

Reports also suggest that Indian socialite and a close friend of all Bollywood celebrities, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has also joined the ensemble cast, to essay a homosexual character, who shares a close bond with Bhatt’s cabaret dancer.

“While currently Orry’s involvement in the project is being kept under wraps, he has already shot for his segment in Love And War. It is likely that the makers want him to be a surprise element that will appeal to the masses,” revealed a source close to the production.

Also Read: Ranbir, Alia, Vicky’s ‘Love & War’ is a remake of ‘Sangam’?

Touted as a non-period love story, ‘Love & War’ was first announced earlier this year, with real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with Bollywood A-lister Vicky Kaushal as the lead cast.

Previously, there were rumours that the makers are in talks with megastar Shah Rukh Khan for a special role in the second half of the film, however, there has been no solid announcement regarding the same.

After being postponed from the initial release slate of Christmas 2025, the movie now aims to hit theatres in March 2026.