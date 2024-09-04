Deputy PM Ishaq Dar set to undertake important UK trip

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar will leave on an official five-day visit to the UK today.

Dar, who will undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom from 4-8 September 2024, will meet top British officials as well as members of the Pakistani expat community during his trip.

Ishaq Dar will also meet his counterpart UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner and hold talks with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, David Lammy.

The deputy prime minister will also engage with members of the UK Parliament and representatives of the British-Pakistani community, said FO in a statement.

Earlier, it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit London this month.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to leave for London on September 11th, sources say.

The former prime minister will stay in London for two to three weeks where he will undergo medical check-up.

The Sharif will meet his sons during his three-week stay in UK.