Russia blocks instant messaging platform Discord

Russia’s communications regulator has blocked instant messaging platform Discord for violating Russian law, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, making the San Francisco-based company the latest foreign technology platform to be restricted in Russia.

Discord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it regards as illegal, issuing relatively small but regular fines when it rules that companies have failed to comply.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, last week ordered Discord to delete almost 1,000 items it deemed illegal and has previously fined the company for failing to remove banned content.

Moscow blocked Twitter, which has since rebranded as X, as well as Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram soon after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

About the app

Discord is a popular communication platform designed for communities, including gamers, content creators, and groups. Launched in 2015, it offers voice, video, and text chat capabilities, allowing users to create or join servers for real-time conversations. Servers can be public or private, with customizable channels for organized discussions.

Discord’s features include screen sharing, direct messaging, rich media support, and mobile apps for iOS and Android. The platform also integrates with popular games and services like Twitch and YouTube. Users can create custom roles and permissions, ensuring server moderation and management. Additionally, Discord offers Discord Nitro, a subscription-based service providing enhanced features like larger file uploads and custom Discord tags. With over 150 million active users monthly and 19 million servers, Discord has become a go-to platform for various communities. Its user-friendly interface, robust features, and safety measures (two-factor authentication, content filtering, and reporting) make it an ideal choice. Discord is widely used among gamers, social groups, content creators, and event organizers, providing a seamless communication experience.