DUHS and APPNA Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration to Establish DOW-APPNA Center for Emerging Technologies

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) and the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) have joined forces to establish the DOW-APPNA Center for Emerging Technologies (DACET).

This initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing education and training in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies for medical and allied health sciences students.

The plaque inauguration was launched by Dow University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, President of APPNA Dr. Asif Mohiuddin, and Chairman of APPNA Winter Meeting Dr. Saeed Sabir, Dr. Asif Mohiuddin, President, APPNA said that He said that we at APPNA are proud to collaborate with DUHS in establishing DACET, a groundbreaking initiative that represents the first of its kind in a public-sector medical university in Pakistan. He said that this partnership highlights APPNA’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and technological advancement in Pakistan.

Dr. Asif Mohiuddin said that DACET will empower future healthcare professionals with tools and knowledge to integrate AI and other emerging technologies into their practice, transforming patient care and outcomes nationwide He said that under this collaboration, APPNA will provide $200,000 in funding to DUHS, facilitating the establishment of DACET with state-of-the-art facilities, expert faculty, and advanced resources. President, APPNA said that this partnership underscores the importance of innovation and collaboration in addressing global healthcare challenges.

On this occasion Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor, DUHS said that this partnership with APPNA exemplifies our shared vision for leveraging innovation to drive progress in healthcare education. He said that as the first AI and emerging technologies center in a public-sector medical university in Pakistan, DACET will serve as a beacon of knowledge and a training ground for equipping our students with critical skills for the evolving landscape of medicine. He thanked APPNA for their generous support and shared commitment to this transformative venture.

The DUHS-APPNA Center for Emerging Technologies represents a pivotal step in modernizing medical education in Pakistan. As the first center of its kind in a public-sector medical university, it will position DUHS as a national leader in healthcare innovation, providing access to resources and expertise that were previously unavailable in the public sector.

The initiative sets a precedent for other institutions to follow, ensuring that Pakistan remains competitive in the rapidly evolving global healthcare and technology arenas.Subsequently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between APNA and Dow University in the Vice Chancellor’s Board Room.

The MoU was signed by Dow University’s Registrar Dr. Ashar Afaq and APPNA’s Dr. Asif Mohiuddin. The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Nazli Hossain, Principal of Dow Medical College Dr. Saba Sohail, and faculty members.

Later, at a press conference at Karachi Press Club, President of APPNA Dr. Asif Mohiuddin, along with Chairman of APPNA Saeed Sabir, Vice-Chancellor of Dow University Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Seema Morai, and Vice-Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University Amjad Siraj Memon, announced that APPNA has inaugurated the Dow-APPNA Institute of Emerging Technologies at Dow University this time.

Additionally, a Genomic Lab is being established at Jinnah Sindh Medical University, for which machines are being imported, and it will soon start its services. He said that all of this has been made possible with the support of APPNA. They also mentioned that arrangements are being made to provide US scholarships to physicians from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro.