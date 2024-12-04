Punjab rolls out e-auction for custom number plates

LAHORE: The Punjab Government has launched an innovative e-auction system, allowing citizens to register vehicles and bid for desired number plates online through a dedicated app and web portal.

The registration for this program will remain open until December 31, 2024, providing ample time for participants to secure their preferred vehicle numbers.

Developed by the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department in partnership with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the e-auction platform is designed to streamline the bidding process for both motorcycle and car number plates. Users can also view auction results and winning details directly within the app.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the ease and accessibility of the system, stating that the e-auction app allows individuals to register online and bid for vehicle numbers effortlessly, ensuring convenience and efficiency in the process.

Read More: Pakistan announces new policy for smuggled cars

Earlier today, in a bid to curb the misuse of authority, Pakistan Customs has introduced a new policy restricting the use of smuggled tempered cars by government officers.

The policy is aimed at preventing Customs officials from utilising thousands of impounded vehicles in their custody for personal gain.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the use of smuggled tempered vehicles in the government department, cancelling No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of all the cars being used by the officials.

The Custom Intelligence Office at the provincial level is restricted to using a maximum of ten cars, officials said.

The policy has been introduced to stop the misuse of authority, as smuggled tempered vehicles are being increasingly used by Pakistan Customs officials, who have thousands of impounded vehicles in their custody.

As per the new policy, the Islamabad Customs Intelligence office cannot use more than 12 vehicles, while the Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar offices are allowed to use upto10 cars.