EcoFlow launches Solar Powered Hat

EcoFlow – a line of rechargeable portable batteries that charge via solar energy – introduced a solar Powered Hat at IFA 2024 equipped with eight solar panels and dual charging ports, designed to charge devices on the go.

The innovative hat, priced at $80, features a 360-degree solar-paneled brim and offers both Type-A and Type-C charging outputs.

It can fully charge a 4,000mAh smartphone battery in three to four hours, depending on sunlight exposure.

Weighing 370g, the foldable Power Hat is lightweight and has an IP65 waterproof rating, making it suitable for outdoor activities.

The hat comes in two sizes, medium-large and large-extra-large, and will be available for pre-order in mid-October. Official retail availability is yet to be confirmed.

EcoFlow is also debuting its RAPID Series during IFA 2024 which consists of two magnetic power bricks with 5,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh batteries.

Each uses the company’s patented X-Stream tech with PD 3.0 protocol to deliver fast charging and recharging.

They’re both Qi2-certified, meaning they promise twice the speed of regular Qi charging. The RAPID Series power banks are available in silver, light blue, and black.

The company also refreshed its portable power station lineup with the River 3 Series, including a base and a Plus model. EcoFlow promises these power stations are 30% smaller than the industry standard and can power a maximum output of 600W.