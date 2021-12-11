ECP registers 8 new political parties: Check list here

ISLAMABAD: The number of political parties in Pakistan registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has increased to 135 after the registration of eight new parties, ARY News reported.

According to ECP, the eight new political parties recently registered with ECP included Awami Tehreek, Pakistan Mohafiz Party (National), Qaumi Awami Tehreek Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Ittehad, First Democratic Front Pakistan.

Peoples Alliance, Aam Aadmi Movement and Kisan Ittehad are also among the new political parties recently added to ECP list.

Out of 135 political parties, only 16 are part of Parliament.

Complete list of political parties in Pakistan:

