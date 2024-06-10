Eid al-Adha: New rules to collect hides announced

KARACHI: Ahead of Eidul Adha 2024, Sindh government has issued a code of conduct after barred the banned, unregistered welfare organisations to collect the hides of sacrificial animals in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Home Department has issued an official directive in which the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners (DC) are bound to permit the collect of hides only to the province’s registered welfare organization and madrasas.

The authorities banned the collection of skins without prior authorization from the Commissioner or Deputy Commissioners.

The authorities have been instructed to follow the directives strictly to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

As per Home Department directives, the authorities are strictly prohibited from permitting any illegal or banned organizations, including those attempting to collect skins under different names.

Additionally, setting up camps, and using banners, flags, or vehicles with loudspeakers for skin collection is strictly forbidden in the province.

The use of force for collecting skins is also banned, and actions will be taken against those found violating the directive.

Under the new directives, the Deputy Commissioner or Commissioner can confiscate and redistribute the collected skins if the welfare organization found violating the code of conduct.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies have been authorized to conduct on-site inspections after getting approval from the administration.

The order further stated that permits for carrying weapons issued by the Interior Department will be revoked, and carrying weapons will be deemed a crime during this period.

Moreover, the relevant Station House Officer (SHO) is empowered to file an FIR under Section 188 for any violations of these regulations, ensuring strict enforcement of the code of conduct.