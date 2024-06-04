Electricity Consumers Deprived From Installment Relief

KARACHI: The electricity consumers have been denied a facility to pay heavy bills in installments as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) amended its manual, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the NEPRA amended its consumer service manual which is in effect immediately, denying the consumer to their bills in installments throughout the year.

As per the amendment, the consumers will only be able to pay their electricity bills in installments once a year.

The move is expected to leave many consumers reeling as they will have to pay the heavy bills at once.

The NEPRA issued directives to all electricity-providing companies, asking them to implement the new regulations with immediate effect.

“In case of installment, only the computerized copy should be issued,” the NEPRA directed the power utilities

The new consumer service manual will also apply to K-Electric customers.

Earlier in the day, the NEPRA hiked the per unit price of electricity by Rs3.76 per unit on account of quarterly fuel adjustment.

According to a notification issued by the power regulator, the increase will be applicable for three months this year — June, July and August.

As a result of the latest hike in electricity prices, consumers will face higher electricity bills, with additional rates of Rs 1.90 per unit in June, Rs 0.93 per unit in July and August.

Furthermore, this tariff hike will add an additional burden of Rs 46.61 billion on electricity consumers and will also be applicable to K-electric consumers.