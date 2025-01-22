web analytics
Emirates to ‘set up’ major cargo business hub at Karachi airport

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Emirates Airline has announced to establish a major cargo business hub at Karachi airport, following an increasing demand for cargo business, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources, Emirates has decided to make Karachi its cargo hub due to the growing demand for cargo services and has requested 90,000 square feet of land at the airport’s cargo terminal.

Currently, Emirates handles the largest share of cargo business from Karachi. In 2024, the airline transported more than 27,000 tons of cargo from the city.

In contrast, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), due to lack of attention and proper planning, managed to handle only 2,000 tons of cargo business during the same period.

Sources revealed that the Karachi airport authority has already initiated the process of allocating space at the cargo terminal for Emirates Airlines.

Read more: Emirates to power 37% of its Engineering Centre operations with clean energy investment

Earlier, in a significant move towards enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Emirates has partnered with Etihad Clean Energy Development to launch a large-scale solar energy project at the Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai.

The signing ceremony took place at the World Green Economy Summit 2024 in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group; and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

