Burns Road residents provided alternative routes, SHC informed

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took up a petition filed against the pedestrianisation of Karachi’s Burns Road Food Street.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito heard the petition filed by the residents of the Burns Road.

Over the course of the hearing, the SSP Traffic informed the judges that alternative routes have been provided to the residents. Advocate Irfan Aziz complained that alternative routes are too narrow that even a cycle cannot pass, let alone cars.

Justice Sahito suggested that business activities be also kept in mind. “This is the matter of fundamental human rights,” observed the bench, asking the provincial government to explain its policy in this regard.

The state counsel present in the courtroom sought time to prepare his arguments in the case. Therefore, the bench adjourned the case until June 8.

At a previous hearing, the bench had directed the DIG traffic to submit an explanation regarding the decision to close the Burns Road for traffic after 7pm to facilitate food enthusiasts thronging the food street.

Justice Mazhar asked the traffic police to explain where would local residents go after the road closure. A traffic police official said the Burns Road remains closed from 7pm until 2:30am.

“Where will the residents of the Burns Road go?” Justice Mazhar questioned. “Where will their vehicles go. What will they do in case of an emergency? Are you aware of the hardships being faced by the residents?”

