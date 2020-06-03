ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Wednesday that various lawmakers contracted coronavirus after attending National Assembly’s session, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry opposed the decision to summon a parliamentary session and suggested to hold a virtual session. He said that four lawmakers including a provincial minister lost their lives due to coronavirus during one week, whereas, many legislators were detected with COVID-19 after attending NA session.

The federal minister said that the parliamentary session could be organised by using modern communication tools in order to ensure implementation of precautionary measures.

It is pertinent to mention here that three lawmakers including a provincial minister of Sindh died of coronavirus, whereas, the overall number of COVID-19 deaths reached 1,688 across the country.

At least 67 people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours and 4,131 new cases emerged on Wednesday, taking the tally to 80,463.

Comments

comments