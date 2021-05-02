PESHAWAR: The Covid daily tally laid out on Sunday by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department cites 24 new deaths in the province in the past 24-hour period with 787 fresh infections emerging in the province, ARY News reported.

The cases today take the death toll of KP, due to Covid, to 3,392 since the viral outbreak, said the health department.

It may be noted that with fresh 787 cases reported in the province today, the total number of cases has risen to 120,640 in KP according to the daily briefing today.

Separately from Sindh, as the global pandemic gets stronger with new variants only making it more lethal, the province further reported today nine new deaths due to Covid in the past 24-hour period alone while 888 fresh infections.

READ: Sindh suffers new 9 Covid casualties, 888 fresh cases

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said in his daily briefings today that with new nine Covid deaths today the province has tallied 4,667 casualties due to the virus so far since its breakout.

Of the 888 fresh cases reported in this 24-hour period, 230 (or about 30 per cent) belong to Karachi, according to CM cited numbers.

It may be noted that today’s case means the provincial cases have been upped to 285,625 in Sindh.

Comments

comments