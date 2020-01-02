New Year 2020: 10 times Mehwish Hayat proved she owned 2019

Pakistan’s prominent actor Mehwish Hayat has had a great 2019—from speaking about social issues to winning accolades to advocating for human rights to being her unapologetic self.

The starlet is walking into 2020 with confidence, renewed energy and hope. Her latest picture shared on social media by her is a visual representation of this.

Here is a roundup of all the highs Mehwish achieved in 2019:

When she received the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day for her outstanding contribution to Pakistan’s TV and film industry.

When she penned an op-ed for CNN calling out Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra for her faux celebrity activism and highlighted the responsibility that comes from being an influential position.

When she joined global charity Penny Appeal as an ambassador to help with rebuilding schools in Sukkur, Sindh. She will run the London Marathon this year to raise money for the rebuilding.

When she raised her voice for Kashmiris facing Indian brutality and other social issues.

When the actress made it to international publication Muslim Vibe’s list of top five Muslim women who are making the world a better place to live in and are tarnishing age-old stereotypes about women in the world.

When Emirates hosted her at the 2019 US Open, the final event of the four Grand Slam tennis tournament in September to cheer for her favourite tennis player. She was the only celebrity from Pakistan to be selected by the official airline of the tournament.

When she was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for girls by Ministry of Human Rights Pakistan in October.

When she lent support to revive Pakistan’s national game Hockey by visiting stadiums to see local tournaments after the team failed to secure 2020 Olympics hockey berth.

When she was not flattered to be featured on Eastern Eye’s Sexiest Asian Women 2019 list and called for judging people on talent, not physical attributes.

When she reached one million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter, a platform she is grateful to have to share her opinion and have engaging discussions on different issues.

