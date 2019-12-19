Moving train falls apart due to fishplate detachment in Sindh

SUKKUR: A train headed from Sindh to Lahore came close to a devastating crash on Friday after the fishplates of the train tracks came undone, ARY News reported.

The train had passed a railway crossing near the area of Muradshah where the fishplates of the track detached forcing the train to break into two partitions separating a few bogies from the engine.

The train driver showing presence of mind hit the emergency brakes in a timely manner saving it from disaster.

The train track is currently closed for commute as the crash site is being cordoned off for repair works and further probes to deduce reasons that lead to the fishplate detachment.

Sources privy to the railways revealed that due to the incident Sindh Express and Rehman Baba Express, both have been made to wait at Rohri junction till the track is cleared for operation.

Tezgam train inferno

Earlier on October 31, 73 people had lost their lives and 40 others injured when the fire had engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence had taken place. A Pakistan Railways official had confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire had engulfed two other coaches as well.

Railway officials had said there were more than 200 passengers travelling in the three carriages, in which there were at least 77 passengers in one of the carriages while there 78 in the other economy class carriage. At least 54 passengers were travelling in the business class carriage.

