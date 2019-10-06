Pakistan-China friendship higher than Himalayas, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting China from Monday (tomorrow) to discuss bilateral economic relations and CPEC related projects with Chinese leadership, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The railway minister, in a video message, has said that China is forever friend of Pakistan which has always helped out Pakistan in difficult times.

چین روانگی سے قبل اہم پیغام۔ pic.twitter.com/nD6lVjEsIN — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) October 6, 2019

“Pak-China friendship is higher than the Himalayas, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey,” he added.

Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that nation wants to see Pakistan prosper, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will takeout country from the economic crisis.

Commenting over Kashmir issue, Sheikh Rasheed said the premier will destroy all conspiracy theories of Modi and play a historic role for the freedom of Kashmiris.

Earlier in the day, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants clash on politics and religious issues.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be directly responsible in case of unrest, anarchy and confrontation on the borders if he staged any protest.

Read More: Sheikh Rasheed inquires health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

He advised the Maulana not to involve the religious sections of society in any agitation against the government.he said his agitation can damage the Kashmir freedom movement.

Earlier on October 4, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that he believed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif won’t become part of ‘Azadi March’.

