PTI rejects Sindh budget, terms it ‘pro- Omni’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh has rejected the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, terming it ‘pro- Omni’, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, PTI’s PMA Jamal Siddique said that the budget can only benefit to Omni group, adding that Karachi was totally ignored in the budget.

He maintained that the provincial governed has allocated no budget for transport and potable water in the metropolis.

The PTI legislator criticized Sindh government for not allocating funds for agricultural reforms. He said that PPP has snatched the bread from labourers.

Read More: Sindh CM presents Rs1241bn budget for FY 2020-21

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had presented the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the Assembly.

CM Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech had said that the total outlay of the provincial budget for Financial Year 2020-21 stood at Rs1.24 trillion.

Covid-19 pandemic

He had said that Sindh govt followed the universally adopted approach to address the threat posed by COVID-19, adding that Sindh was the first province who had taken steps for enforcing and implementing a lockdown.

“Steps were taken as soon as the first case surfaced on 26th February 2020, and schools were immediately closed to protect our children. We moved towards closing down all places where people could gather and a lockdown was imposed on 23rd March 2020.” he had said.

Agriculture

CM Sindh had said that the agriculture budget had been increased by 40% to Rs.14.84 billion, due to agriculture support for small farmers.

