Qureshi chairs ex-foreign secretaries meeting on Indian atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired a meeting of former foreign secretaries to discuss Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The session was attended by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and former foreign secretaries of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi consulted the participants of the meeting over the serious situation of the occupied territory and decided to highlight the Indian aggression at every international forum.

Qureshi said that the world is concerned over the situation in Kashmir.

“Indian designs are a bid to unsettle peace in the region,” he further said.

Pakistan’s foreign minister called the world bodies to take immediate notice of the grave situation in Kashmir.

Earlier, Qureshi deplored use of force in occupied Kashmir.

“India neither considers third party arbitration on Kashmir issue nor is ready for bilateral talks”, Qureshi said while talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, who called on him at his office in Islamabad.

He showed serious concern about sending more than 28,000 troops to occupied Kashmir and expelling the foreign tourists from the area.

He said long standing dispute of Kashmir is the main obstacle to lasting peace in South Asia region.

