Top 10 lifestyle stories that our readers loved in 2019

ARY covered a wide range of lifestyle topics this year. As the year comes to an end, we compiled a list of our top 10 most-read stories list for 2019. And, our online readers surprised us.

We learnt that you like reading stories about our local stars be it Aiman Khan, Mehwish Hayat or Ayeza Khan. You also like to stay updated on what’s going on in Bollywood. And, not to forget our hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho; stories related to it also made it to the list.

Here are the top 10 ARY lifestyle stories that saw the greatest reader engagement this year.

1) Pakistanis troll Adnan Sami after anti-Pakistan tweet

Amid Pakistan-India tensions, when singer Adnan Sami posted an anti-Pakistan tweet after the false Indian claim of airstrikes, he was trolled by Pakistanis in a unique fashion. A journalist joked that the now-Indian singer is an undercover agent. This was ensued by hilarious tweets and memes which took over social media. Adnan later had to clarify there’s no truth to it. Our readers really enjoyed this story and it topped the charts!

2) Money Heist season 4 coming out in January 2020

There’s no denying that the Spanish television crime drama series, Money Heist is loved by fans from all over the world. The announcement of its fourth installment’s release date on streaming giant Netflix was what our readers looked forward to. It is coming out in January 2020. Read the story here!

3) Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalized in Karachi

Legendary actor Abid Ali passed away at 67 in September this year. He is the recipient of the prestigious Presidential Award. Our readers expressed concern for his health when he was hospitalized at a private hospital in Karachi and later mourned his death. Tributes poured in for him from various celebs.

4) Aiman Khan shares first picture with newborn daughter

Actress Aiman Khan who enjoys a huge fan following recently became the second Pakistani celebrity to hit 5 million Instagram followers. She embraced motherhood this year. Aiman and Muneeb Butt were blessed with a daughter in August. The newborn’s first picture shared by her parents took the internet by storm.

5) There are only five stars in Bollywood, says Salman Khan

Bollywood star Salman Khan revealed who he thinks are actual stars of the Indian cinema. The actor named himself, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. The Dabangg actor enjoys a massive fan following in Pakistan as well.

6) Mehwish Hayat shares adorable snap with puppies

Mehwish Hayat made headlines quite often this year; be it for receiving the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, for becoming the goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights or for making it to the Sexiest Asian Women list. She has also kept her fans updated by sharing snippets from her life on social media. One such photo which went viral on the internet for all the right reasons was of her holding puppies.

7) Ajay Devgan welcomes Abhinandan; gets trolled again!

From Twitter to memes, captured Indian pilot Abhinandan was all over social media this year. Every time Bollywood fraternity praised him or welcomed him after Pakistan returned him on March 1, they were trolled by Twitterati. And, the Hindustan Ki Kasam actor Ajay Devgan was no exception. People clapped back at him for his jingoistic tweets to gain attention.

8) Subhan Awan wins hearts by helping model after her shoe broke on ramp

Model Subhan Awan won hearts this year for his rescue act when he helped female model, Kesha whose shoe broke during a ramp walk for a fashion show. The model continued her walk barefoot, thanks to Subhan. The audience present at the event applauded the gesture and he even trended on social media. What a gentleman!

9) Fans shower praise on Humayun Saeed after ‘heart-wrenching episode’ of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

Meray Paas Tum Ho has become one of the most talked-about dramas in Pakistani television today, with people loving the drama and the characters. The iconic scene where Danish essayed by Humayun Saeed wishes Shehwar luck post-divorce from Mehwish, not only made the audience a fan of him but left them in awe of the actor’s impeccable acting skills.

10) Meray Paas Tum Ho: Ayeza Khan reacts to yet another viral slap

The popular show is also known for its slap sequences. Shehwar’s wife, Maham’s entry in the show was powerful as she slapped Mehwish, played by Ayeza Khan for dreaming of marrying her husband. Our readers were interested in knowing what’s the leading actress, Ayeza’s reaction to the scene. She termed it a ‘slap of the century.’ And, it soon became a Twitter trend.

