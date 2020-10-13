Two suspects confess to murdering boy after rape in Qilla Abdullah

CHAMAN: Two men arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the rape and cold-blooded murder of a 10-year-old boy in Qilla Abdullah have admitted to having committed the crime.

The assistant commissioner of the area said the two suspects, one aged 20 years while the other 22 years, tried to give the murder of the minor boy a colour of suicide.

In a statement, they told investigators that they feared that if they left the boy alive, he would tell everyone about the sexual abuse.

The assistant commissioner said their DNA will be sent to a lab for confirmation.

Earlier, on October 09, the medical report of the body of the boy had confirmed that he was strangled to death after being subjected to sexual abuse. A first information report (FIR) of the incident was lodged against unknown culprits. The body of the boy was found dangling from a tree in the Mazai Addah area.

