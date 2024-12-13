Karachi to launch EV taxis soon: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced plans to introduce electric vehicle (EV) taxis in Karachi, providing employment opportunities for the youth, ARY News reported.

Speaking at an event with Chinese and Pakistani investors, Memon revealed that multiple energy and agriculture projects were formalized through MOUs. He emphasized the success of public-private partnerships and assured full support to Chinese investors for initiatives in Sindh, noting that the CPEC project will strengthen Pakistan’s economy.

The minister highlighted four MOUs signed with Chinese investors, which include assistance in establishing industrial zones in Pakistan. He underscored the government’s focus on boosting the industrial sector and strengthening ties with China.

He further stated that Sindh is working on launching an eco-friendly taxi or EV taxi service and creating employment opportunities for the youth. The event also facilitated interactions between Chinese investors and Pakistani business representatives to foster collaboration.

Sharjeel Memon assured that despite challenges, Chinese investors remain committed to supporting Pakistan. He praised China’s unwavering assistance in tough times and guaranteed full security for investors in Sindh.

Discussing a planned medical city in Dhabeji, he shared that the project would create 50,000 jobs and benefit the entire country. He also mentioned ongoing efforts in solar energy, with long-term agreements being finalized to explore various solar energy options.

The minister reiterated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision of empowering youth and women, highlighting the government’s efforts to boost agriculture, livestock, and industry for sustainable development.

In a bid to combat the alarming levels of air pollution in Karachi, the Sindh government had announced to introduce Pakistan’s first electric vehicle (EV) taxis back in July 2024.

This was announced by Sindh Minister for Information, Excise, Narcotics, and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Taking to X, the minister said that the transport department will soon launch EV taxis, including pink EV taxis, aimed at providing a cleaner and more affordable transportation option for the masses.

“Pakistan’s first EV taxis and Pink EV taxis will be started soon by Transport Department Government Of Sindh,” Sindh Minister for Information, Excise, Narcotics and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The move comes as a welcome respite for the residents of Karachi, who have been grappling with high air pollution levels due to the large number of gasoline-engine vehicles on the road. The city’s inadequate mass-transit system has only exacerbated the problem, leading to high fares and increased costs for private vehicle owners.

Earlier this year, Karachi received 30 hybrid and 50 electric buses as part of the Peoples Bus Service fleet, bringing the total number of vehicles to 300. The addition of EV taxis will further bolster the city’s clean transportation options.