Ex-minister Gohar Ejaz demands record of payments to IPPs

ISLAMABAD: Former caretaker federal minister Gohar Ejaz has demanded record of the payments made to the independent power producers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Former commerce minister has demanded of Federal Minister of Energy Awais Leghari to make the data of all 106 IPPs public.

The nation should be informed about these power plants and how much electricity generated by each of them according to their capacity, former minister demanded.

Gohar Ejaz also demanded that the record of capacity payments made to the IPPs should also be made public and the data of their generation costs should also be unveiled before the public.

Former minister demanded that the payments made to the IPPs for fuel costs should be declared in public and the data of recoveries made by the independent power producers should also be disclosed.

“People want to know on which rate the electricity being supplied to them,” he said.

He said the electricity price should be below 30 rupees per unit.

He also demanded that the agreements with the IPPs should be changed into “take and pay” mode.

“The government should buy cheaper electricity where it is available,” he said.