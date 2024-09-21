Ex-special assistant to CM Sindh arrested, drugs recovered

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have arrested a former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Sardar Ismail Dahri, along with his accomplice, Inayat Otho, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The arrest occurred during an operation on Auto Bahn road, where police recovered over 1000mg of hashish and unlicensed Kalashnikov from Dahri’s vehicle, while the unregistered vehicle was also confiscated.

The police later filed two separate cases against Dahri and Otho for drug possession and illegal weapons.

Police revealed that the accused have confessed to selling drugs in their initial statements. Further investigations are underway, as Dahri has a history of criminal cases.