Explosion kills two in Qilla Abdullah’s hospital

CHAMAN: At least two killed in explosion in a garden in civil hospital of Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah’s district, ARY News reported.

The blast took place in the garden behind the hospital, where the dead bodies have taken into custody, which have not been identified yet.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bomb was being transported for sabotage purposes when it exploded prematurely.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces, and an investigation is underway.

The law and order situation in Balochistan is deteriorating at an alarming pace. Earlier, at least 26 persons were killed and more than 40 were injured including women and children in an explosion at Quetta railway station’s platform.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving account of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving 26 dead and more than 40 injured.

The Commissioner said that five injured of the blast have been in a critical condition.

“According to preliminary information it was a suicide bombing,” Commissioner added.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express when large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said. The injured have been transferred to hospital for medical attendance.

“It might be a suicide bombing,” SSP Operations Mohammad Baloch earlier said. “Police inquiring into the nature of the explosion. Police has collected CCTV footages of the blast,” police officer further said.