Family registration certificate by marriage latest fee update – August 2024

The National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) has introduced a simplified process for obtaining a Family Registration Certificate (FRC) by marriage.

The FRC is a vital document that outlines the family composition of the applicant, including their spouse and children.

Applying for FRC through NRC or Pak-Identity Website

Applicants can now apply for their FRC by visiting a Nadra Registration Center (NRC) or through the Pak-Identity website. The process involves providing required documents and biometric data, after which the FRC will be printed and handed over to the applicant.

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

You will be issued a token

Photograph of minors shall be taken

Your data will be entered and reviewed by yourself

Your required FRC will be printed and handed over

In case children are equal to or greater than 18 years of age

You will be issued a token

Your data will be entered and reviewed by yourself

Your required FRC will be printed and handed over

Updated Fee for FRC as of August 2024

As of August 2024, the fee for obtaining a new FRC stands at Rs1,000. This fee applies to FRCs issued by marriage, which include details of the applicant, their spouse, and children.

Importance of FRC

The FRC is a crucial document that serves as proof of family relationships, making it essential for various official purposes. Nadra’s streamlined process aims to facilitate applicants in obtaining their FRC with ease and convenience.