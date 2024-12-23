Fawad slams social media for exploiting PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has accused social media of making money by using the PTI founder Imran Khan as a scapegoat, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Fawad Chaudhry stated that his focus is not on criticising PTI, but against those social media accounts who ridicule the sacrifices of our soldiers.

Fawad Chadhry commented on government-PTI negotiations, stating that reducing political tensions through talks is a positive development.

“We are politicians, we can’t take up arms and head to the mountains,” he said. He emphasised that his fight is against those who mock the sacrifices of Pakistan’s soldiers while sitting abroad.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed concern over the ongoing division in the country, stating that the biggest loss in this situation is being suffered by Pakistan. He alleged that political figures like Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are benefiting from this turmoil.

On December 21, PTI announced to sever ties with Fawad Chaudhry on direction of Imran Khan.

According to details, Barrister Gohar met with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail where they discussed the country’s political situation, party affairs, and future plans.

During the meeting, Imran Khan issued specific directives regarding party activities and the future course of action.

In a crucial decision, Imran Khan directed the party to publicly disassociate from Fawad Chaudhry. Subsequently, PTI officially announced its complete separation from former PTI minister.

Party spokesperson Barrister Gohar informed that former minister no longer has any affiliation with PTI and is not authorised to issue statements or represent the party’s stance.

It is noteworthy that Chaudhry had recently been actively involved in party affairs, frequently representing PTI’s viewpoint on various platforms. However, Imran Khan’s decision has now cast uncertainty over Fawad Chaudhry’s political future.