PTI founder directs party to sever ties with Fawad Chaudhry

RAWALPINDI: In a significant development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has severed ties with Fawad Chaudhry, following directives from the party’s founder, Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, Barrister Gohar met with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail where they discussed the country’s political situation, party affairs, and future plans.

During the meeting, Imran Khan issued specific directives regarding party activities and the future course of action.

In a crucial decision, Imran Khan directed the party to publicly disassociate from Fawad Chaudhry. Subsequently, PTI officially announced its complete separation from Fawad Chaudhry.

Party spokesperson Barrister Gohar informed that Fawad Chaudhry no longer has any affiliation with PTI and is not authorised to issue statements or represent the party’s stance.

It is noteworthy that Fawad Chaudhry had recently been actively involved in party affairs, frequently representing PTI’s viewpoint on various platforms. However, Imran Khan’s decision has now cast uncertainty over Fawad Chaudhry’s political future.

Imran Khan – Latest news

On December 19, PTI expelled Salman Ahmed from party over inciting violence through his social media posts.

According to PTI official statement, Salman Ahmed was consistently creating division within the party and was also posting unnecessary and provocative content on social media.

He was warned several time against posting provocative content but he was removed after failing to change his stance.

Earlier, Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, stated that PTI social media cell caused significant damage to the party by attempting to portray lies as truth during the Islamabad incident.

Rana Sanaullah accused Imran Khan’s party of misleading the public with fake news on social media but said their lies were ultimately exposed, leaving their strategies in shambles.

The development came at the time when former speaker and PTI leader Assad Qaiser called on Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq to discuss formal beginning of dialogue with the government.

The two leaders exchanged views over creating consensus between sides over the issues of the national interest and cooling down political temperatures and confrontation.

“You convince your party’s hardliners, I will convince my people,” Ayaz Sadiq told Assad Qaiser.

The PTI leadership has requested for meeting with the party’s founder Imran Khan in jail. “We will further consult with him,” Assad Qaiser stated.