Female police officers arrested for allegedly stealing money during raid

KARACHI: A task force established to combat the gutka mafia was thrown into controversy as three female cops were allegedly caught stealing Rs2.6 million during a raid on a gutka manufacturing factory, ARY News reported.

The female constables were part of a raiding party led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Abid Fazal a day earlier in Orangi.

An official of Karachi police said that during the raid, two suspects, Yusuf and Hussain, were arrested, and 100kg of gutka and other materials were seized from the house.

However, after the raid, the residents of the house filed a complaint at Orangi Police Station, alleging that money was stolen from their residence. In response, police officials stopped the task force on their way back and searched the officers.

During the search, a female constable named Mahira was found with Rs1.6 million, while another female constable had over 900 riyals and some dirhams. Other officers threw away money in an attempt to avoid detection.

The incident was immediately reported to the DIG and Additional IG, who suspended the three female cops—Mahira, Aram, and Shazia—and appointed DSP Complaint Malir as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter.

Similarly, in October 2024, Karachi police raided a gutka-making factory located in the Ibrahim Hyderi area of Malir. The Task Force, formed at the orders of the IG Sindh, raided the gutka mafia vicinity and seized gutka, chalia and machinery.

The factory was being run under the patronage of the area’s local police, the Task Force official said.

Earlier, in a separate raid conducted in Husrat Mohani Colony, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Fazal stated that over 30 tons of gutka and other ingredients were seized from the factory.

SSP Kamran Fazal told that the operation was carried out on a secret tip-off, and the factory producing gutka was located on Mangu Pir Road.