FIA arrests man employed with fake degree for 17 years in PIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man allegedly used a counterfeit degree for 17 years while employed at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the man, identified as Rauf Sohail, who allegedly used a counterfeit degree for 17 years while employed at PIA.

Initially recruited as a cargo assistant, Rauf Sohail’s employment at PIA came to an end in 2020 after the discovery of the fake educational documents.

A spokesperson for the FIA confirmed that action was taken at the request of PIA, leading to Rauf Sohail’s arrest following the cancellation of his bail.

Meanwhile, the investigations into the case are currently underway.