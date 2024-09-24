Fire engulfs Karachi’s multi-storey building near Empress Market

KARACHI: A fire erupted in a building near Karachi’s Empress Market located in the Saddar area of the provincial capital, ARY News reported.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and are taking part to extinguish the blaze that engulfed the commercial building.

The cause of the fire is not known while there were no immediate reports of casualties.

کراچی: صدر ایمپریس مارکیٹ کے قریب عمارت میں آگ لگ گئی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/idjz5KgLZc — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 24, 2024

A day earlier, more than 50 government vehicles were completely destroyed by a fire that broke out in an empty plot near Clifton Block One, Shireen Jinnah Colony area of Karachi.

The fire affected over 100 parked vehicles, mostly disabled, owned by a private company.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene promptly and brought the blaze under control after an hour of effort, with assistance from 15 fire brigade vehicles.

It is worth mentioning here that several vehicle parts were stolen before the fire, raising questions, but authorities are yet to determine the cause which still remains unknown.