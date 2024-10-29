Five killed in firing incident in Balochistan’s Panjgur, one injured

PANJGUR: Five persons were killed and one injured in a firing incident in Panjgur district of Balochistan last night, citing district authorities ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Five persons were killed and one injured last night in firing in Paroom tehsil of Panjgur,” district officials said.

Officials said that the deceased and injured were security persons, posted at a camp of a construction company.

The armed men also torched the company’s machinery at the camp, district officials added.

In a horrific incident in August, armed men killed at least 23 passengers in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after offloading them from trucks and buses.

According to SP Ayub Achakzai, armed men stopped the vehicles on the national highway in the Rarah Sham area of Musa Khel and killed at least 23 passengers hailing from different parts of Punjab.

The armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire.

SP said that the FC, police, and Levies transferred the bodies to hospital.