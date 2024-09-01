Former senator Mushtaq Ahmed determined to protest for Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Former Senator of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, has announced his intention to protest in support of the people of Gaza, stating that any obstacles will not deter him.

During a press conference with his wife and founder of the Save Gaza Campaign, Humaira Tayyaba, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan condemned the criminalisation of raising voices against Israel in Pakistan. He revealed that two of their colleagues were killed, and no FIR was registered.

The former senator criticised the oppression faced by those protesting against Israel in Pakistan. He mentioned that an agreement was made with the Additional Deputy Commissioner and SP that they would not block roads and would conduct a peaceful protest. However, they were subjected to police brutality despite their peaceful intentions.

Mushtaq Ahmed Khan asserted their right to protest in Islamabad regarding the situation in Gaza. He warned that if the people of Gaza fail, the existence of Al-Aqsa Mosque would be at risk. He emphasized that observing the conditions in Palestine, jihad has become obligatory for Muslims, urging Muslim leaders to abandon their cowardly policies and take action.

Humaira Tayyaba, the founder of the Save Gaza Campaign, stated that the campaign represents the voice of all Pakistanis. She highlighted efforts to raise awareness among students but lamented the police’s violent response to their peaceful protests.

She condemned the police’s actions, asserting that peaceful protest is their fundamental right. She declared that their protests were not previously conditional on obtaining an NOC, nor would they be in the future.

Yesterday, during a protest in Islamabad against the ongoing atrocities by Israel on Palestinians, police arrested Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Humaira Tayyaba, and several Jamaat-e-Islami workers. They were later released after negotiations between the Jamaat-e-Islami leadership and the police.