Freeze assets of those involved in IPPs contracts: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeem has demanded of the government to conduct forensic audit and freeze assets of those involved in contracts with IPPs, ARY News reported on Monday.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer talking to media here demanded tracing and capturing frauds and blunders in operation and maintenance.

Talking about the talks with the government committee, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said,” They promised us to consider over it after hearing our stance.”

“They are still mulling over it, we will not let them to escape,” JI leader said.

He said the government’s committee has become the missing advertisement. “We will force them to go down on their knees,” he added.

The Jamaat-e-Islami holding protest sit-ins against inflated power tariffs and the issued of hefty payments to the independent power producers that are adding to the power woes of general public.

“They are thinking, we will request them, it won’t happen,” Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer earlier said while talking to media.

“Protest sit-in is turning into the people’s force. We will end the sit-in after getting our rights,” he said. “The demands of the sit-in are not based on our wants but are based on the objective facts,” he added.

Hafiz Naeem repeated the demands of decreasing the power price and the slab of the salaried class to be fixed at the last year’s level. “The nation will not pay additional taxes and the IPPs capacity payment,” he stressed.